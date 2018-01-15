Xiaomi mandates Citic Securities, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs for IPO: Report

The initial public offering could be the world's biggest tech float this year - valuing the company at up to $100 billion - and is expected to come in the second half of the year, the Thomson Reuters publication reported.
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has picked Citic Securities, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley as joint sponsors for its proposed IPO, IFR reported.The initial public offering could be the world's biggest tech float this year - valuing the company at up to $100 billion - and is expected to come in the second half of the year, the Thomson Reuters publication reported.