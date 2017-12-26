App
Dec 26, 2017 03:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

World's tallest and longest glass bridge opens in China - here are some pictures

The bridge is paved with 1,077 panes of transparent glass, each 4 centimetre thick, and weighs a total of 70 metric tons

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

China has opened the world’s longest glass floor bridge on Sunday. The bridge which stretches 488 metres connects two steep cliffs in the Hongyagu Scenic Area in Pingshan county of Shijiazhuang, Hebei province.

The bridge is 2 metre wide and hangs 218 metre above the valley floor. That makes it about 66-storey high.

The bridge is paved with 1,077 panes of transparent glass, each 4 centimetre thick, and weighs a total of 70 metric tons.

Glass-bridge-2

An aerial view of the bridge. Source: People's Daily

The China Daily reported that it took 18 months to build the bridge and it can withstand “strongest winds”.

Glass-bridge-3

Tourists taking pictures at the bridge. Source: People's Daily

However, the bridge is said to be designed to shake “a little” when a visitor reaches its middle.

glassfloor-bridge-China-Daily

An aerial view of the world's longest glass-floor bridge in the Hongyagu Scenic Area in Hebei province. Source: China Daily

The maximum capacity of the bridge, by design, is 2,000 people but it’s expected that only 500 people will be on it at a time, as per the report.

Glass-bridge-4

Vistors walking down the bridge. Source: People's Daily

A number of glass floor bridges have been constructed in China lately. The record for the longest glass floor bridge was previously held by a 430 metre long and 6 metre wide bridge in Grand Canyon Scenic Area in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province.

glassfloor-bridge-construction-China-Daily1

Work on the world's longest glass-floor bridge proceeds in the Hongyagu Scenic Area in Hebei province earlier this month. Source: China Daily

tags #China #trends #world

