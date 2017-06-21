World steel output jumps to 143 mt in May

App
Jun 21, 2017 10:33 AM IST | Source: PTI

"World crude steel production... was 143.3 million tonnes (mt) in May 2017, a 2 per cent increase compared to May 2016," said the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

World crude steel output in May increased marginally by 2 per cent to 143 million tonnes over the same month last year.

"World crude steel production... was 143.3 million tonnes (mt) in May 2017, a 2 per cent increase compared to May 2016," said the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

China's crude steel output was 72.3 mt, an increase of 1.8 per cent year on year, it said. Japan produced 9 mt crude steel, up 0.1 per cent.

In the EU bloc, Germany produced 3.8 mt of crude steel, registering a decline of 1.4 per cent from a year earlier.

"The US produced 7 mt of crude steel in May... an increase of 0. 2 per cent compared to May 2016. Brazil's crude steel production... was 2.9 mt, growing by 13.2 per cent," the association said.

The crude steel capacity utilisation ratio of 67 countries in May stood at 71.8 per cent, 0.5 percentage points higher than a year ago. Compared to April, it is 1. 8 percentage points down.

The World Steel Association is one of the largest industry bodies in the world. Its members represent approximately 85 per cent of the world's steel production, including over 160 steel producers.

