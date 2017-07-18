App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Jul 17, 2017 10:29 PM IST |

World shares hit record as strong China data lifts copper

A gauge of world stocks hit a record high on Monday while copper prices surged to their highest levels in more than four months after robust growth data in China.

World shares hit record as strong China data lifts copper

A gauge of world stocks hit a record high on Monday while copper prices surged to their highest levels in more than four months after robust growth data in China.

China's economy expanded at a faster-than-expected 6.9 percent clip in the second quarter, setting the country on course to comfortably meet its 2017 growth target.

Commodity prices were also buoyed as the dollar fell to a 10-month low before steadying.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan hit a two-year high, as MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.13 percent and set a record.

Wall Street opened slightly higher as investors braced for a flood of second-quarter earnings reports later in the week.

"The market from a big picture perspective is just waiting on earnings," said Walter Todd, chief investment officer at Greenwood Capital Associates in Greenwood, South Carolina.

"Can companies continue to follow through with what was a very good earnings season in Q1? I think that's what investors are looking for," Todd added.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 10.93 points, or 0.05 percent, to 21,648.67, the S&P 500 gained 2.38 points, or 0.10 percent, to 2,461.65 and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.61 points, or 0.06 percent, to 6,316.08.

Shares of BlackRock fell 3.1 per cent after the quarterly report from the world's biggest asset manager fell short of Wall Street's forecasts.

Analysts expect that earnings for S&P 500 companies rose 8.2 percent in the second quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Emerging market stocks rose 0.37 percent.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index lost 0.03 percent. Shares of miners Anglo American and Glencore gained, supported by the strong China data and rising copper prices.

Copper rose 1.52 percent to $6,016.00 a tonne, touching its highest level since early March.

Among other commodities, U.S. crude fell 0.09 percent to $46.50 per barrel and Brent was last at $48.90, down 0.02 percent on the day.

Fewer drilling rigs were added in the United States last week, helping ease concerns that surging shale supplies will undermine OPEC-led production cuts.

Investors were also digesting U.S. data from Friday pointing to tame inflation and soft domestic demand that diminished prospects of a third interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve this year.

U.S. Treasury yields were little changed to slightly higher, trading in narrow ranges, after a fairly volatile week.

"We're still trading off the weak inflation and retail sales data from Friday, although the market is trying to figure what to do next," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rates strategist, at TD Securities in New York.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 3/32 in price to yield 2.3283 percent, from 2.319 percent late on Friday.

The dollar was flat against a basket of currencies after falling to a 10-month low earlier in the session. The euro up 0.04 percent at $1.1472.

tags #Business #International Markets #world

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.