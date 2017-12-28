World in 2017: US-North Korea tensions rose to a new level, testing times for India-Pakistan ties

This year has seen its share of ups and downs in diplomatic relations. On one hand, the deals are proving to be beneficial for the parties involved and on the other, the agreement is resulting in hurting the economies.

Diplomatic ties play an important role in the internal growth of the economy and to an extent, the agreements and its results will eventually affect the global economy.

For instance, the India and Japan deal is bearing fruit. As per the deal, Japan will help India tap nuclear energy and develop bullet trains, which will, in turn, help India in spruce up infrastructure and boost growth. According to reports, Japan, which is facing the consequence of an ageing population, is fulfilling its workforce shortfall by setting up offices in India.

But some agreements don't always show positive results. The UK will exit from the European Union (EU) on March 29, 2019, at 11 pm. Since the time Brexit was announced, both the parties have been experiencing instability in their economies.

Here's a glimpse of the major developments which made the headlines -

India-China

The Doklam standoff was the most talked about India-China controversy this year. The two-month-long standoff was triggered when China started to build a road through Doklam — a trijunction plateau which joins China, India and Bhutan but on paper is a Bhutan territory. The Indian army physically blocked the Chinese army to construct the road and claimed to have intervened for Bhutan. Both armies stood their guard leading to a standoff. After negotiations between the two countries, the troops withdrew from Doklam. The negotiations were held days before the BRICS Summit.

Qatar-Gulf

This was probably one of the most unexpected developments of the year. The Gulf Coordination Council (GCC), once again after 2014, isolated Qatar, i.e., the Gulf countries cut diplomatic ties with Qatar because it is believed that Qatar is intimately connected to Islamic-terrorist groups such as Muslim Brotherhood, among others. History repeated itself again this year, but this time, it persisted. It also, in fact, led to including three non-GCC countries, along with four GCC countries, cutting diplomatic ties with the nation.

India-Pakistan

Surprise surgical strikes across the LoC, which started with the one on December 27, 2016, continued this year. Besides, India and Pakistan's diplomatic ties were strained due to the Kulbhushan Jadhav case. Pakistan had ordered a death sentence for Jadhav after identifying him as 'Indian spy'. India, denying these claims, moved the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The ICJ is yet to come out with its verdict.

US-North Korea

North Korea's dictator Kim Jong-Un shook the world by claiming that the country has missiles that can hit the US mainland. Missiles were test-fired close to US allies - Japan and South Korea, forcing for the US and the world to not to take Kim's claims lightly. The US involved the United Nations Security Council to take action. The regulator then adopted US's drafted sanctions against North Korea, which cuts exports of gasoline, diesel and other refined oil products by a total of 89 percent, among other things. North Korea claimed this to be an act of war and rejected the UN sanctions. The US-North Korea rift is yet to reach a consensus.

US-Russia

Since the Cold War, the US-Russia relations have been shaky. Even though peace was made after, US President Donald Trump recently claimed that the relations are at 'dangerously low' levels. This was triggered when the former CIA Director Michael Hayden alleged that it is possible that Russia was involved in the meddling with the 2016 US elections. The allegations forced the US to sign sanctions which led to protests in Moscow.

Israel-Palestine

US President Donald Trump in a change of stance for the country declared Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in contrast to the Oslo Accord that recognised Jerusalem as an international city and divides the land between Israel and Palestine. Trump even officials to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to the city. In reality, Palestinians recognise eastern Jerusalem as their capital and Jerusalem is still recognised as an international city.