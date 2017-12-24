App
Dec 24, 2017 07:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

World economies need single currency: Anil Bokil

PTI @moneycontrolcom
(Representational image)

'One currency, one world' is needed for the sustainable progress of economies, Anil Bokil, founder of the Pune-based think-tank Arthakranti, said here today.

Bokil, the man behind the demonetisation move in India, said if the economies were to progress sustainably then there should be one currency driving the world.

He also said there should be transparency in transactions, which is possible only through banking services.

Foot-prints of transactions should be prepared, he added.

Addressing as a keynote speaker at the All-India Customer Panchayat on 'Present Economic Policy and Customers', he said that positive outcomes of demonetisation move will be seen in coming times.

The step was a necessity for eliminating corruption, black money and terror funding from the system.

Demonetising high currency value notes will stop counterfeit currency running in the system, he added.

He said that Goods and Services Tax (GST) implementation was the first step towards economic reform in the country and governments will have to keep reforming its policies the interest of the nation.

Bokil said he has suggested the government to contemplate on global tax, which can address serious global problems such as climate change, terrorism, fight against hunger etc.

The UNO runs on the 80 percent grants given by the US and European countries and thus it works for their benefits.

It doesn't talk about rest of the world.

Global tax will establish global security, he added.

Rajasthan School Education Minister Vasudev Devnani, who was also present at the event, said the greed for money was behind all the problems and if people change the mindset then objectives of initiatives like customer panchayat can be reached.

