App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Nov 15, 2017 01:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Woman in US wins three lotteries worth Rs 33 crore within weeks

Gentry had a choice to take full USD 5 million in annual payments over next 30 years or grab USD 2,808,989 (Rs 18.4 crore) before taxes as a one-time cash option. She opted for the one-time cash option

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Dollar
Dollar

Brenda Gentry, a woman from Albemarle County (Charlottesville) in Virginia, won USD 5 million (Rs 32.7 crore) in a lottery scratcher game. This was the top prize of the game.

The woman has been on a winning streak recently. Weeks ago, she won USD 5,000 (Rs 3.3 lakh) playing a Virginia Lottery scratcher game. Immediately after that, she won USD 500 (Rs 33,000).

According to a report by NBC29, Gentry immediately called her husband and put the ‘50X the Money’ lottery ticket in a safe place until she could redeem it on her next day off work.

Gentry had a choice to take full USD 5 million in annual payments over next 30 years or grab USD 2,808,989 (Rs 18.4 crore) before taxes as a one-time cash option. She went for one-time cash option. The store— Fortune Food Mart— from which she bought her ticket, will receive a USD 10,000 (Rs 6.5 lakh) bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

related news

“This has been a little nerve-wracking because I don’t want it to change my life,” Gentry said.

She is the third and final player to claim the top prize in 1612th ‘50X the Money’ game and now the game is closed. There would be no further winners in the game. It is the Virginia Lottery’s policy to close games once the last top prize is claimed.

Interestingly, the odds of winning the top prize in the game were 1 in 1,632,000. The odds of winning any prize in 50X the Money were better with 1 in 3.07, according to the report.

tags #trends #world

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.