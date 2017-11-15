Woman in US wins three lotteries worth Rs 33 crore within weeks

Brenda Gentry, a woman from Albemarle County (Charlottesville) in Virginia, won USD 5 million (Rs 32.7 crore) in a lottery scratcher game. This was the top prize of the game.

The woman has been on a winning streak recently. Weeks ago, she won USD 5,000 (Rs 3.3 lakh) playing a Virginia Lottery scratcher game. Immediately after that, she won USD 500 (Rs 33,000).

According to a report by NBC29, Gentry immediately called her husband and put the ‘50X the Money’ lottery ticket in a safe place until she could redeem it on her next day off work.

Gentry had a choice to take full USD 5 million in annual payments over next 30 years or grab USD 2,808,989 (Rs 18.4 crore) before taxes as a one-time cash option. She went for one-time cash option. The store— Fortune Food Mart— from which she bought her ticket, will receive a USD 10,000 (Rs 6.5 lakh) bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

“This has been a little nerve-wracking because I don’t want it to change my life,” Gentry said.

She is the third and final player to claim the top prize in 1612th ‘50X the Money’ game and now the game is closed. There would be no further winners in the game. It is the Virginia Lottery’s policy to close games once the last top prize is claimed.

Interestingly, the odds of winning the top prize in the game were 1 in 1,632,000. The odds of winning any prize in 50X the Money were better with 1 in 3.07, according to the report.