Jan 04, 2018 11:59 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Will work with international community to solve North Korea issues: Japan PM Shinzo Abe

"It is not an exaggeration to say that the security environment surrounding Japan is at its severest since World War Two," Abe told a New Year news conference.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday North Korea was engaging in continued provocations that were "absolutely unacceptable" and said he would work with the international community to counter its nuclear and missiles development.



"By raising pressure on North Korea together with the international community, I intend to do my utmost to solve North Korea's nuclear, missiles and abduction issues."

