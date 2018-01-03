App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Jan 03, 2018 10:17 AM IST | Source: PTI

Will announce most 'dishonest and corrupt' media awards: Donald Trump

Trump has been at loggerheads with several US mainstream media outlets, including the CNN, ABC News, The New York Times and the Washington Post among others.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

President Donald Trump who shares a bitter relationship with the mainstream American press has said he will announce the "most dishonest and corrupt" media awards next week.

Trump has been at loggerheads with several US mainstream media outlets, including the CNN, ABC News, The New York Times and the Washington Post among others.

He has quite often described these popular media houses as "fake" media.

The term is now popularly related to news with which one does not agree with.

related news

"I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o'clock," Trump said in a late-night tweet.

"Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned!" Trump said.

He, however, excluded Fox News, his favourite news channel.

In November, he tweeted about a competition among news networks for the "Fake News Trophy", excluding Fox News.

"We should have a contest as to which of the Networks, plus CNN and not including Fox, is the most dishonest, corrupt and/or distorted in its political coverage of your favourite President (me). They are all bad. Winner to receive the FAKE NEWS TROPHY!" Trump had tweeted on November 27.

Late in the evening, Fox News listed out some news stories of other networks that later proved to be inaccurate.

In an email to his supporters on December 28, the Trump campaign sought nomination for the "King of Fake News" trophy.

"At President Trump's request, we are holding a contest to name the 2017 KING of Fake News. And we want to hear from you," the email said.

"The FAKE NEWS has utterly abandoned their duty to fairly report the news to the American people. Some journalists and liberal pundits think that Americans are too stupid to see through their amateur efforts to manipulate public opinion, but THEY'RE WRONG," the email wrote.

Noting that Americans are sick and tired of being lied to, insulted and treated with outright condescension, the Trump Campaign said "That's why President Trump is crowning the 2017 KING OF FAKE NEWS before the end of the year".

"There's no point in pretending that some journalists are anything more than peddlers of falsehoods and liberal propaganda," it said.

As per the Trump Campaign list, the competition for "King of Fame news" is between three news outlets.

"ABC News 'MISTAKENLY' reported that candidate Trump directed Michael Flynn to make contact with Russian officials before the election," it said.

"CNN 'MISTAKENLY' reported that candidate Donald Trump and his son Donald J Trump Jr had access to hacked documents from WikiLeaks," is the second story on the list.

"TIME 'MISTAKENLY' reported that President Trump removed a bust of Martin Luther King, Jr from the Oval Office," the email said as it asked the participants to "let the President know if there is another story you think should be crowned as the 2017 KING of Fake News".

tags #Donald Trump #Fake Media #World News

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.