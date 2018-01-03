App
Jan 03, 2018 08:37 AM IST | Source: Reuters

White House says to announce actions on Pakistan within days

"Our goal is that we know that they can do more to stop terrorism and we want them to do that," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters. "In terms of specific actions, I think you'll see some more details come out on that in the next 24 to 48 hours."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The White House said it wanted to see Pakistan do more to fight terrorism and that it would likely announce actions to pressure Islamabad within days.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said earlier on Tuesday that the United States was withholding $255 million in aid from Pakistan because of its failure to cooperate fully in America's fight against terrorism.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

