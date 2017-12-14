App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Dec 14, 2017 11:15 AM IST | Source: Reuters

White House says not right time for North Korea talks, despite Rex Tillerson overture

"Given North Korea's most recent missile test, clearly right now is not the time (for negotiations)," the White House National Security Council spokesman told Reuters.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

No negotiations can be held with North Korea until it improves its behavior, a White House official said on Wednesday, raising questions about U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's offer to begin talks with Pyongyang anytime and without pre-conditions.

Tillerson said on Tuesday the United States was â€œready to talk anytime North Korea would like to talk," backing away from a key U.S. demand that Pyongyang must first accept that any negotiations would have to be about giving up its nuclear arsenal.

The White House has declined to say whether President Donald Trump, who has taken a tougher rhetorical line with North Korea than his chief diplomat, gave approval for the diplomatic overture.

A day after Tillerson's appearance before Washington's Atlantic Council think tank, the White House official, who declined to be named, laid out a different formula for any engagement with North Korea.

"The administration is united in insisting that any negotiations with North Korea must wait until the regime fundamentally improves its behavior," the official said. "As the secretary of state himself has said, this must include, but is not limited to, no further nuclear or missile tests."

In his speech, however, Tillerson did not explicitly set a testing freeze as a requirement before talks can begin. He said it would be â€œtough to talkâ€ if Pyongyang decided to test another device in the middle of discussions and that â€œa period of quietâ€ would be needed for productive discussions.

The apparent shift in Tillerson's thinking came nearly two weeks after North Korea said it had successfully tested a breakthrough intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that put the entire United States mainland within range.

North Korea has made clear it has little interest in negotiations with the United States until it has developed the ability to hit the U.S. mainland with a nuclear-tipped missile, something most experts say it has still not proved.

