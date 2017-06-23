App
Jun 23, 2017 05:24 PM IST |

Whirlpool working with British authorities after its Hotpoint fridge freezer sparked London blaze

The company said that any customers who had fridge freezer model number FF175BP or FF175BG should contact the company.

Whirlpool on Friday said it was working with British authorities investigating a deadly blaze in a London tower block after police said one of its Hotpoint fridge freezers sparked the fire.

The company said it wanted to look at the appliance at the root of the fire which killed dozens last week, and said that any customers who had fridge freezer model number FF175BP or FF175BG should contact the company.

"We are working with the authorities to obtain access to the appliance so that we can assist with the ongoing investigations," the company said in a statement. "Words cannot express our sorrow at this terrible tragedy."

tags #London #London attacks #Whirlpool

