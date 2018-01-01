App
Jan 01, 2018 09:08 AM IST | Source: Reuters

WhatsApp messaging service returns after global outage

"WhatsApp users around the world experienced a brief outage today that has now been resolved", a WhatsApp spokeswoman said in an emailed statement. The cause of the outage, about an hour long, was not immediately known.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
WhatsApp Earlier this year, the messaging service was added to the 'Great Firewall of China'. In China, WhatsApp is dwarfed by WeChat which has more than 900 million users.

WhatsApp, a popular messaging service owned by Facebook Inc, suffered a global outage for about an hour on Sunday before the problem was fixed.

In India, its biggest market with about 200 million of its billion-plus users, the app was down just a few minutes past midnight into the new year.

Users in other countries also complained of outages on social media.

