What to expect from US Fed meet? Experts say a rate hike & guidance on bond off-loading

The US Federal Reserve will start its two-day meeting on Tuesday. Ahead of the meet, economists and traders expect the central bank to raise rates.

As per the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, nearly 100 percent of traders believe that the US Fed will announce an increase in interest rates on Wednesday.

Economists believe the Fed will accept the fact that inflation has been weak and will raise the rate. In America, two inflation reports are to be released before the Fed meet. One is the Producer Price Index, which is expected to come in flat and the other is the Consumer Price Index, which will be announced on Wednesday.

A key matter of interest for the US market is information on how the Fed plans to shrink its balance sheet by off-loading some of the USD 4.5 trillion worth of bonds it bought as a part of its quantitative easing programme after the 2008 global financial crisis.

Quantitative easing was adopted to help rescue the US economy from the financial crisis and, later, to keep it falling back into recession.

It is expected that the Fed will disclose more details on how it plans to reduce the heap of Treasury and mortgage securities it holds.

"Analysts said the Fed balance sheet reduction could send yields higher at the long end of the curve — affecting 10-year and 30-year instruments," CNBC reports.

If it goes as expected, it will be the third Fed rate hike in seven months.

As the majority of economists and traders expect the Fed to raise rates, the price of gold fell to a two-week low on Monday. Rate hikes tend to be a negative for the yellow metal as it is not able to compete with yield-bearing assets when borrowing costs rise. Investors usually tend to shift their money from the precious metal to the bond market in case of a rate hike.

Further, if Janet Yellen's post meet speech dictates a more hawkish outlook, gold prices are expected to fall further.