App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Aug 28, 2017 10:13 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Western Digital CEO in Japan to finalise Toshiba chip deal: Source

A group including Western Digital, U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co and Japanese government investors are offering around 1.9 trillion yen ($17.3 billion) for the unit, separate sources previously told Reuters. The U.S. firm is offering 150 billion yen through convertible bonds, they said.

Western Digital CEO in Japan to finalise Toshiba chip deal: Source

Western Digital Corp's chief executive is in Tokyo to finalise an agreement to buy Toshiba Corp's memory chip business, ending months of dispute over the auction, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Toshiba is scrambling to sell its flash memory unit to cover losses from its bankrupt U.S. nuclear business Westinghouse.

A group including Western Digital, U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co and Japanese government investors are offering around 1.9 trillion yen ($17.3 billion) for the unit, separate sources previously told Reuters. The U.S. firm is offering 150 billion yen through convertible bonds, they said.

The group and Toshiba aim to announce a deal by Aug. 31 when Toshiba's board meets, other people said on Monday.

Both Western Digital and Toshiba declined to comment. A KKR representative could not be immediately reached.

Some senior Toshiba executives had initially balked at Western Digital's offer, but sources said on Friday that the U.S. firm took a conciliatory tack and decided not to seek a management role in the new business and limit its stake to no more than one-third even when it converts the bonds to equity.

Toshiba and Western Digital are the world's second and third largest producer of NAND chips.

tags #KKR & Co #Tokyo #Toshiba Corp #Western Digital Corp #World News

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.