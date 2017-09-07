We're not sure of a clear link between climate change & hurricanes. Science isn't either

The flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey in Houston and damage wrecked by Hurricane Irma after reaching record-breaking speeds in the Atlantic, have rekindled the good-old debate on the link between hurricanes and climate change.

Scientists agree that the main question is not whether hurricanes are caused by climate change, but to what extent they are a function of global warming. In effect, the intelligentsia have no quarrels on the all-important link between a high-pressure typhoon and climate change.

To develop an opinion on the subject first requires that we understand how hurricanes are formed.

According to the NASA website, hurricanes are large, fast-moving storms which swirl around a central vacuum. They give rise to winds as fast as 119 kilometers per hour and even higher. For reference, Hurricane Harvey, which was a category 4 storm, made landfall at a speed of 209-251 km per hour.

Tropical hurricanes begin at warm ocean waters. The warm air, laden with moisture, rises to the top, which creates an area of low pressure. This means that there is less air near the surface, which has to be filled up with air from its surroundings.

The air that rushes in to replace the warm air also warms up and rises. This moisture-laden warm air rises up and cools down, with the moisture accumulating to create a cloud. This cloud then gets sucked in the cycle, fueled by the warm ocean water heating the surrounding air, to create the characteristic hurricane.

There are five separate categories for hurricane wind speeds. Category 1 begins with speeds at 119 km/hour, which is faster than a cheetah, to Category 5 wind speed hurricanes being greater than 252 km/hour.

This is faster than the several high-speed trains. Hurricane Irma was the fastest Atlantic hurricane recorded with wind speeds greater than 252 km/hour.

Although their origins are over warm ocean waters, they are known to reach shores. The high-speed winds bring a wall of water along with it to the sea shore. This is called a storm shore, which caused the flooding in Houston by Hurricane Harvey.

What do scientists have to say about climate change and hurricanes ?

As mentioned earlier, scientists find the question of climate change causing hurricanes to be misleading. The appropriate question worth looking into is to what extent does climate change influence the intensity of hurricanes.

A report by the Washington Post took the middle ground, stating that there are three ways that climate change could have intensified the hurricane’s effects. They are listed in order of the most convincing down to the least plausible explanation.

1. The rising sea levels caused by climate change increased the rise in ocean water or storm surge when the storm went ashore.

2. Climate change caused an extended warming of the water bodies, which further intensified the storm’s rainfall.

3. Climate change caused an extended warming of the water bodies, which further intensified the storm’s maximum wind speeds.

Taking the case of Hurricane Harvey that began in the Gulf of Mexico, we know that ocean levels are rising, so there is a possibility that climate change-induced rise in sea levels could have contributed to Harvey’s overflow to the shore. According to NOAA, sea levels near the state of Texas, where Harvey made landfall, are rising at a rate of about 508 mm per century, which can be a safe contributor to the severe flooding in Houston.

With regards to arguments two and three, the United Kingdom’s Royal Society , while declining to take a concrete stance on the issue, stated the following:

"While changes in hurricane frequency remain uncertain, basic physical understanding and model results suggest that the strongest hurricanes (when they occur) are likely to become more intense and possibly larger in a warmer, moister atmosphere over the oceans."

This fact can be corroborated by a BBC report which mentions a particular physical law called the Clausius-Clapeyron equation which states that a hotter atmosphere carries more moisture.

For every single degree Celsius that air in the atmosphere is warmed, it can hold 7 percent more water which makes for heavier rainfall.

Also, the report quotes Sir Brian Hoskins from the Grantham Institute for Climate Change that says temperature of the seas has risen by 1.5 degrees in the Gulf of Mexico, which could potentially bring about stronger hurricanes.

A technically succinct explanation is provided by leading climate change scientist Micheal E Mann here.

Whatever be the stance one takes on climate change, the BBC report offers another sobering perspective from experts. The rate of population increase of Houston, coupled with unsustainable development will leave many people unable to bounce back from the aftermath for a lack of insurance and savings.