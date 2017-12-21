App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Dec 21, 2017 08:26 AM IST | Source: PTI

'We are making America great again': Donald Trump

Trump went on to shower compliments on the Republicans present, in a melee of smiles and handshakes, singling out Congressman Steve Scalise who was seriously injured in a shooting earlier this year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A jubilant Donald Trump hosted Republican lawmakers at the White House for a victory lap after the US Congress passed a sweeping tax cut plan, declaring: "We are making America great again."

"We broke every record," the president told the scores of lawmakers assembled on the South Lawn of the White House, thanking congressional leaders for driving through what he called "the largest tax cut in the history of our country."

Trump went on to shower compliments on the Republicans present, in a melee of smiles and handshakes, singling out Congressman Steve Scalise who was seriously injured in a shooting earlier this year.

"He had a rougher year than most of us," Trump quipped. "But it's a hell of a way to lose weight, Steve. Not a good way. We love you, Steve."

related news

Trump then handed the floor to a succession of Republicans, who took turns singing his praises.

Setting the tone, House Speaker Paul Ryan credited Trump's "exquisite presidential leadership" for the success of the contentious plan, assailed by Democrats as a giveaway to the wealthiest that risks blowing a hole in the national debt.

And Vice President Mike Pence doubled down with a superlative description of the president's accomplishments -- including a tax cut he described as "a middle class miracle."

"President Donald Trump is a man of his word. He's a man of action," Pence said. "With the strong support of these members of congress, President Donald Trump delivered, a great victory for the American people.

tags #Donald Trump #White House.tax #World News

most popular

Midcaps likely to end 2017 on a high note; 10 stocks which doubled your wealth

Midcaps likely to end 2017 on a high note; 10 stocks which doubled your wealth

Motilal Oswal sees Nifty at 11,650 in 12 months; lists 5 stocks to keep on radar for 2018

Motilal Oswal sees Nifty at 11,650 in 12 months; lists 5 stocks to keep on radar for 2018

Bitcoin drops more than 12% as top cryptocurrency marketplace starts supporting rival bitcoin cash

Bitcoin drops more than 12% as top cryptocurrency marketplace starts supporting rival bitcoin cash

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.