you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Jan 15, 2018 01:41 PM IST

Watch: Plane skids off the runway in Turkey, stops short of diving into sea

All passengers and crew aboard were evacuated safely, the airline said

Moneycontrol News

An aeroplane belonging to a low-cost Turkish airline skid off the runway while landing and stopped metres short of driving itself into the adjoining sea. There were 168 passengers and crew onboard which escaped safely, the airline said.

The Boeing 737 aircraft of Pegasus Airlines flying from Ankara was scheduled to land at Trabzon airport at 2355 hours on Saturday, Indian Standard Time. While landing on the strip, the plane skid off to its left, crossed the small grass-patch and stopped on the rocky slopes towards the sea.

Pegasus Airlines apologised for the “runway excursion incident” in a press statement and said that no one was hurt. “All 162 passengers, 2 pilots and 4 cabin crew have been disembarked safely from the aircraft. There has been no loss of life or injury to anyone on-board,” said Pegasus Airlines.

Reportedly, the incident happened due to a bird strike, however, things will clear after an investigation is conducted.

Also Read: What passengers don't get to see when their flight lands

The Trabzon Airport is situated on the shores of Black Sea. It was closed for several hours after the incident.

