App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Sep 04, 2017 09:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Washington state's Boeing subsidies are legal: WTO

Subsidies given by the US state of Washington to Boeing are legal, the World Trade Organisation appeals body said on Monday, partially overturning a victory by rival Airbus and the European Union last year.

Washington state's Boeing subsidies are legal: WTO

Subsidies given by the US state of Washington to Boeing are legal, the World Trade Organisation appeals body said on Monday, partially overturning a victory by rival Airbus and the European Union last year.

The two aviation giants have been locked for years in a sprawling set of disputes at the Geneva-based WTO.

Monday's ruling concerns the so-called "baby Boeing" case, which relates only to tax breaks and other incentives provided by Washington State to the American aircraft maker.

Last November WTO judges found that one of the subsidies Washington State offered to support the production of Boeing's 777X jet was "prohibited" as they encouraged the use of domestic materials, and thus caused trade distortions.

The United States, acting on behalf of Boeing, appealed the decision and secured an outright victory that is not subject to further appeal, the WTO ruling said.

"The WTO has rejected yet another of the baseless claims the EU has made," Boeing said in a statement.

According to Airbus's own estimates, Washington state has given Boeing tax breaks worth nearly nine billion dollars in a scheme scheduled to run through 2040.

Boeing has dismissed those numbers, putting the benefits to date at a maximum of USD 1 billion.

Brussels and Washington have two larger cases pending at the WTO, centred on multiple claims and counter-claims about illegal subsidies for their respective aviation industries.

tags #Current Affairs #World News

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.