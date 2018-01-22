App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Jan 22, 2018 09:07 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Wal-Mart shops Brazil unit stake to Advent, other funds: Sources

Wal-Mart is being advised by Goldman Sachs & Co, according to one of the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity. Other private equity firms that are looking into the investment in the Brazilian unit are GP Investments Ltd and Acon Investments LLC, the source added.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in talks with buyout firm Advent International Corp and other funds to sell a major stake in its Brazilian operations, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.

Wal-Mart is being advised by Goldman Sachs & Co, according to one of the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity. Other private equity firms that are looking into the investment in the Brazilian unit are GP Investments Ltd and Acon Investments LLC, the source added.

Wal-Mart officials in Brazil declined to comment. Advent and GP declined to comment. Goldman and Acon did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

A partial exit by Wal-Mart from Brazil, as Chief Operating Officer Judith McKenna takes over the international unit of the world's biggest retailer, would give a new partner the chance to turn around a sprawling operation that has struggled to turn a profit.

related news

Wal-Mart operates 471 stores in Brazil, according to the company's local website. The retailer's Brazilian unit reported revenues of almost 30 billion reais ($9.4 billion) in 2016.

Wal-Mart, however, has posted operating losses in Brazil for seven years in a row after an aggressive, decade-long expansion left it with poor locations, inefficient operations, labor troubles and uncompetitive prices, Reuters reported early in 2016.

One of the people with knowledge of the deal said Wal-Mart's operations in Brazil had not improved over the last two years, which coincided with the country's harshest recession in decades.

Wal-Mart began sounding out possible investors in the unit several months ago but got no interest from rival retailers, which led the company to seek out buyout firms, the source said.

The retailer intends to keep a stake in the Brazilian unit to be able to recoup part of its losses in the country later if an economic recovery and restructured operations boost results, according to the source.

Retail sales in Brazil are starting to recover from the recession. Christmas sales were 5.6 percent higher than a year ago, according to credit data supplier Serasa Experian.

Earlier on Sunday, newspaper O Globo said private equity Advent was in talks to acquire 50 percent of the Wal-Mart unit. The paper did not say how it got the information or any details on the state of the talks.

tags #Advent International Corp #Walmart #World News

most popular

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.