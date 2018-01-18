App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Jan 18, 2018 01:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Volkswagen says studying electric vehicle market closely

"Volkswagen Group is studying the developments on electric vehicles in India closely ... As and when the Indian market is ready for electric vehicles, the Volkswagen Group will also be ready with its products," a company spokesperson told PTI.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Volkswagen lost court bid
Volkswagen lost court bid

German auto major Volkswagen is monitoring electric vehicle scenario in India and will be ready with its range of products for the country as soon as the market is ready, a company official said.

"Volkswagen Group is studying the developments on electric vehicles in India closely ... As and when the Indian market is ready for electric vehicles, the Volkswagen Group will also be ready with its products," a company spokesperson told PTI.

Already, the Volkswagen group globally has readjusted its strategy to embrace e-mobility by committed huge investments towards new generation electric vehicles from 2020, the spokesperson added.

The Volkswagen (VW) group has various brands, including Audi, Volkswagen and Skoda, in the Indian market, selling a range of models.

With government aggressively trying to push the sales and production of electric vehicles in the country, various automakers, including MNCs, are now in the process of firming up their plans regarding such models.

Auto industry body SIAM has proposed all new vehicle sales in India to be pure electric by 2047 while the same for intra-city public transport fleet can be achieved by 2030.

In a white paper submitted to the government recently, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said it is aiming 40 per cent of new vehicle sales in the country to be pure electric by 2030.

tags #electric vehicles #Volkswagen #World News

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.