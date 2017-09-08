App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Sep 08, 2017 08:16 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Volkswagen engineer to appeal US prison sentence

In a filing with the U.S. District Court in Michigan, his lawyer on Thursday said Liang's sentence would be appealed to the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Volkswagen engineer to appeal US prison sentence

Former Volkswagen AG engineer James Liang plans to appeal a 40-month prison sentence for his role in Volkswagen's multiyear scheme to sell diesel cars that generated more pollution than U.S. clean air rules allowed, according to a court filing on Thursday.

A federal judge sentenced Liang in August.

U.S. District Court Judge Sean Cox also ordered the former engineer to pay a $200,000 fine.

In a filing with the U.S. District Court in Michigan, his lawyer on Thursday said Liang's sentence would be appealed to the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals.

