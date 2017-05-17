App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
May 17, 2017 02:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

'Volkswagen CEO under probe for 'Dieselgate' market manipulation'

Mueller is suspected of "knowingly delaying the release of information with financial consequences for Porsche SE", the holding company which controls the world's largest carmaker, prosecutors in the southwestern city of Stuttgart said.

'Volkswagen CEO under probe for 'Dieselgate' market manipulation'

German prosecutors said today they had opened a new investigation into Volkswagen chief executive Matthias Mueller and others over market manipulation in the wake of the carmaker's 'dieselgate' scandal.

Mueller is suspected of "knowingly delaying the release of information with financial consequences for Porsche SE", the holding company which controls the world's largest carmaker, prosecutors in the southwestern city of Stuttgart said.

tags #Matthias Mueller #Volkswagen #World News

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.