Sep 11, 2017 12:25 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Vodafone to invest 2 billion euros in German fibre connections

The British company said on Monday the additional spending on its network would boost its service revenue growth in Germany by 1-2 percentage points in the mid-term.

Vodafone to invest 2 billion euros in German fibre connections

Vodafone said it would spend about 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) to provide around 13.7 million new ultrafast broadband connections to homes and businesses by the end of 2021 in Germany, its biggest European market.

The British company said on Monday the additional spending on its network would boost its service revenue growth in Germany by 1-2 percentage points in the mid-term.

