you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Sep 05, 2017 04:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Putin's comments appeared to draw the lines for a clash at the United Nations pitting Moscow and Beijing against Washington and its allies.

Vladimir Putin warns of 'global catastrophe' over North Korea impasse

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned today of a global catastrophe unless a diplomatic solution is reached over North Korea, but rejected US calls for more sanctions as "useless", widening a split among major powers over how to rein in Pyongyang.

Putin's comments appeared to draw the lines for a clash at the United Nations pitting Moscow and Beijing against Washington and its allies.

The US yesterday demanded the "strongest possible measures" against North Korea for detonating what Pyongyang said was a hydrogen bomb that could be mounted on a missile.

The announcement dramatically upped the stakes in its standoff with the international community over its banned weapons programmes, which have seen it subjected to seven sets of UN Security Council sanctions so far.

As well as the US, South Korea and Japan, plus permanent Security Council members France and Britain, have called for stronger measures against it, with several arguing for a potentially crippling oil embargo.

But Putin made clear that Russia was opposed to further interdictions, and while China - North Korea's patron and closest political and economic partner - has yet to be drawn on the issue, it tends to resist placing pressure on Pyongyang.

Putin, speaking after an international gathering in China, said Russia condemned North Korea's "provocative" actions.

But he called for dialogue and warned against other actions that could escalate the crisis.

"Resorting to just any sanctions in this situation is useless and inefficient," he told reporters in the Chinese city of Xiamen following a summit of the five-nation BRICS club of emerging economies.

"All of this can lead to a global planetary catastrophe and a great number of victims."

World powers are scrambling to react to the latest ominous advance in the North's rogue weapons programme, which has sent global tensions soaring.

US President Donald Trump has approved in principle the sale of "many billions of dollars' worth of military weapons and equipment" for South Korea, the White House said Monday.

South Korea said it fired a volley of ballistic missiles on Monday to simulate an attack on the North's nuclear test site, followed Tuesday by major live-fire drills at sea.

At an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, US Ambassador Nikki Haley said Washington would present a new sanctions resolution for debate in the coming days.

Declaring that "enough is enough," Haley said existing measures not worked and accused North Korean leader Kim Jong- Un of "begging for war" with the country's sixth and most powerful nuclear test.

Seoul estimated the blast's yield at 50 kilotons, more than three times the size of the bomb detonated over Hiroshima in 1945.

Haley did not spell out what measures Washington was seeking, but diplomats said it could target oil supplies to North Korea - potentially dealing a major blow to its economy.

tags #North Korea #Vladimir Putin #World News

