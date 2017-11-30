Virgin Atlantic introduces inflight entertainment for blind

Virgin Atlantic today announced the launch of an in-flight entertainment system for customers with vision loss, calling it a first by a global airline.

The move will allow visually challenged customers to access the full range of on-board entertainment via specially adapted iPads which include audio descriptions, large type, and consistent layout and controls.

Virgin Atlantic will offer the service across its fleet serving destinations across North America, the Caribbean, Africa, China, India and the Middle East, the airline said in a statement.

The airline worked with the UK tech company Bluebox Aviation Systems to develop the iPad-based platform. A charity called Guide Dogs for the Blind provided recommendations for the initial design and undertook a year of extensive system testing to ensure the technology met their needs.

"We know that something as simple as an in-flight entertainment system with voice overs and audio descriptions will help passengers with sight loss to enjoy flights just like anyone else on board," John Welsman, Policy Business Partner for Travel and Transport for the charity Guide Dogs, was quoted in a statement

"Nearly thirty years ago, Virgin Atlantic was the first airline to offer seat back entertainment in all cabins, so it's apt that we should be the first to ensure our entertainment is fully accessible across all flights," Mark Anderson, Executive Vice President - Customer at Virgin Atlantic, said in a statement.

The airline also offers 'familiarisation days', which include aircraft visits, allowing visually impaired visitors to get used to the on-board systems before they begin their actual trip.

Similar familiarisation trips are also organised for guide dogs.