Aug 23, 2017 11:59 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Vedanta's quarterly core earnings rise about 48%

The company, which mines zinc in Rajasthan, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization rose to $777.8 million in the first quarter ended June 30, from $527.1 million a year earlier.

Diversified miner Vedanta Resources said its quarterly core earnings jumped about 48 percent as zinc production at its Indian unit nearly doubled.

The company, which mines zinc in Rajasthan, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization rose to $777.8 million in the first quarter ended June 30, from $527.1 million a year earlier.

The company said revenue rose 32 percent to $3.08 billion.

