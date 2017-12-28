Woman in US receives Rs 15 lakh crore electricity bill, wonders whether it was her Christmas lights

Mary Horomanski, a resident of Erie, Pennsylvania in the US received an erroneous monthly electricity bill of USD 284,460,000,000 (Rs 15.9 lakh crore).

The bill indicated the first payment of USD 28,176 (Rs 18 lakh) due immediately. The whole amount was due, for her ‘relief’, by November next year.

The 58-year-old mother of five opened the bill and began counting the commas. “Hundreds. Thousands. Millions. Billions.... Can most people even count that high?” she wondered, as reported by The Washington Post.

“It wasn’t due until November of 2018,” she told the newspaper. .“It was like, well, I guess we have a year to come up with this billion-dollar bill.”

She said that at that time, her husband and a son was present. Both of whom couldn’t help but stare at her face when she announced the matter.

For a moment she thought that it was the Christmas decorations which inflated the bill. "And I’m looking at my Christmas tree, and I’m like, no, that wouldn’t have caused it...,” the report by Washington Post quoted her.

Horomanski texted a picture of the bill to her eldest son who contacted Penelec, the company which supplies the electricity to his mother’s house. The company accepted the error and rectified it. The company said that the correct amount was USD 284.46 (Rs 18,000).

Horomaski said that the amount was still a little high given that the bill for last month was USD 161. Though, she was relieved that at least the figure would not give her cardiac arrest.

The story has gone viral since and has been reported by every major media outlet in the US.