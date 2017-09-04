US will launch 'massive military response' to North Korea threats: Jim Mattis

The United States will launch a "massive military response" to threats from North Korea, Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis said today.

He spoke after President Donald Trump met with his national security advisers following a test of what Pyongyang said was a hydrogen bomb able to fit atop a missile.

"Any threat to the United States or its territories, including Guam, or our allies will be met with a massive military response, a response both effective and overwhelming," Mattis said.