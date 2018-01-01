App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Jan 01, 2018 10:27 AM IST | Source: PTI

US will have a fantastic year ahead: Donald Trump

The remarks came as the president walked into the New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach, with first lady Melania Trump.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump has said the US will have a "fantastic year" ahead as he touted the economic success during his first year in office.

The remarks came as the president walked into the New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach, with first lady Melania Trump.

The president said the country is already "off to a very good start" while highlighting some of provisions included in the Republican tax cut plan, his administration's first major legislative victory.

He touted opening Alaska's remote Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) to oil and natural gas drilling and repealing ObamaCare's individual mandate, which requires individuals to buy health insurance or face a fine, The Hill reported.

related news

"We are off to a very good start, as you know, with the great tax cuts and ANWR and getting rid of the individual mandate, which is very, very unpopular, as you know," he said.

"We're going to have a great year. We're going to have a fantastic 2018," Trump said.

"But we are going to have a tremendous year. Stock market, I think, is going to continue to go up. Companies are going to continue to come into the country. And they're doing it now, soon to be a record clip," he continued.

The president did not say much when asked about the latest wave of threats by North Korean Leader Kim Jong-Un, who touted in a New Year speech that he possesses nuclear weapons that are capable of striking mainland US.

"We'll see, we'll see," he said.

High profile guests at the president's party included his children as well as other top government officials.

Trump and and Barron were both in tuxedos. First Lady Melania had a full length rose gold glittery gown with floral accents.

tags #Donald Trump #World News

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.