North Korea Crisis: How a despot's nuke threats keep US, South Korea & China on edge

Moneycontrol News

When North Korea successfully tested a thermonuclear bomb last weekend, it set in motion a chain of events both confusing and worrying at the same time.

For starters, neighbour South Korea had to retaliate by putting up as massive a show of force as it possibly could by test firing numerous non-nuclear ballistic missiles and conducting major naval drills in the Sea of Japan, involving its 2,500-ton frigate Gangwon.

The South Korean navy said in a statement that it was prepared for any military action initiated against it at sea and warned North Korea to refrain from doing so.

Secondly, the United States issued warnings that if North Korea threatened it or any of its allies, it would be met with a massive military response. President Donald Trump fired off a series of aggressive tweets, calling out ally South Korea.

“South Korea is finding, as I have told them, that their talk of appeasement with North Korea will not work, they only understand one thing!” Trump tweeted. He also said that North Korea was a rogue nation and was becoming an embarrassment for China, which he said was trying to help, but with little success.

This resulted in speculation about the weakening of the alliance between the United States and South Korea, an alliance which has lasted for the last 67 years. However, in what can be perceived as a show of cooperation, Trump agreed to let South Korea build more non-nuclear ballistic missiles, something that South Korea has been seeking for quite some time.

In addition to all this, South Korea said that according to the intelligence available to it, North Korea had finished preparations for its next nuclear test and had moved its intercontinental ballistic missiles to its west coast in the cover of darkness. Various media reports have said that the rogue state is expected to fire the ICBM either Tuesday night or Wednesday.

Meanwhile, neutral Switzerland on Monday offered to arbitrate between Trump and Kim Jong-un, saying diplomacy and dialogue are the only ways to resolve this issue without letting it get out of hand. Other countries like Russia, the United Kingdom, and even North Korea’s primary global ally China condemned the nuclear test and urged it to stop what it is doing.

In a last ditch effort to avoid using military means, the United States on Monday asked other nations of the United Nations Security Council to stop supplying oil to North Korea. American Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley told the UN that North Korea was begging for war.

“We have taken an incremental approach, and despite the best of intentions, it has not worked...War is never something the Unites States wants -- we don't want it now. But our country's patience is not unlimited. We will defend our allies and our territory,” Haley said.

The situation, as it stands, is like a house of cards. All eyes are on North Korea and are looking for the slightest indication that the rogue state is willing to sit across a table to resolve the ongoing issue. However, if North Korea does conduct another nuclear test, tensions in the Korean Peninsula could quickly escalate to a state of war.

China, which has been put in an awkward position by its ally, may or may not go through with the United States suggestion of cutting oil supply to North Korea. After all, China is the country’s largest trading partner, accounting for 90 percent of all North Korean imports and almost all of its energy supply.

If Kim Jong-un’s regime were to fall, it is highly likely that the North Korean territory would be occupied by South Korea. China would not be very comfortable in having to share its border with an ally of the United States and it also wouldn’t want to lose the trade money that North Korea puts in its pocket.