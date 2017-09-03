US to prepare new draft sanctions on North Korea: US Treasury chief

The US Treasury Department will prepare a package of sanctions that would "cut off North Korea economically" following the isolated regime's latest nuclear test, the department chief said today.

"I'm going to draft a sanctions package and send it to the President for his strong consideration so anybody (who) wants to do trade or business with them will be prevented from doing trade or business with us," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on "Fox News Sunday."

"We will work with our allies. We will work with China. But people need to cut off North Korea economically, this is unacceptable behavior," he said.

US President Donald Trump earlier today called North Korea a "great threat and embarrassment" to China and warned that "appeasement" won't work with Pyongyang, after the reclusive nation carried out its biggest nuclear test.

"North Korea has conducted a major nuclear test. Their words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous to the United States," Trump tweeted.

"North Korea is a rogue nation which has become a great threat and embarrassment to China, which is trying to help but with little success," he said in another tweet.

The North today claimed it has successfully tested a hydrogen bomb meant to be loaded onto an intercontinental ballistic missile. It was Pyongyang's sixth, and most powerful, nuclear test, which was set to raise tension in the region.

North Korea last carried out a nuclear test in September 2016.