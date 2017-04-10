App
Apr 06, 2017 08:19 AM IST | Source: PTI

US to boost military defence against North Korea: Trump tells Abe

Trump spoke to Abe yesterday over phone to discuss the situation in the east-Asian region, a day after Pyongyang fired a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan.

US to boost military defence against North Korea: Trump tells Abe

US President Donald Trump has told Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that Washington will continue to build its military capability to take on the threat posed by North Korea's repeated nuclear arms tests.

Trump spoke to Abe yesterday over phone to discuss the situation in the east-Asian region, a day after Pyongyang fired a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan.

"The President emphasised that the United States stands with its allies Japan and South Korea in the face of the serious threat that North Korea continues to pose," the White House said in a readout of the telephonic conversation between the two leaders.

During the conversation, Trump made it clear that the United States will continue to strengthen its ability to deter and defend itself and its allies with the full range of its military capabilities, it said.

The two leaders agreed to stay in close communication to enhance cooperation on the North Korea issue and other regional issues of mutual interest, the White House said.

Hours after the missile launch yesterday, the White House had reacted strongly, saying, the clock has now run out for North Korea and all options are now being considered to deal with the menace.

