App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Jan 11, 2018 08:46 AM IST | Source: Reuters

US Senate panel to discuss bitcoin with markets regulators: Source

The Senate Banking Committee will take testimony from Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Christopher Giancarlo and Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton in early February, the source said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The US Senate's financial services panel will hold a hearing next month with the country's top markets regulators to discuss bitcoin amid rising concerns over the risks cryptocurrencies pose to the financial system, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The Senate Banking Committee will take testimony from Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Christopher Giancarlo and Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton in early February, the source said.

Concerns about a bubble in the bitcoin market have heightened since the currency soared to record highs of more than $19,000 in December - only to then slump more than 28 percent. On Wednesday, bitcoin was trading at $14,676, according to prices compiled by the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange.

The emerging asset class has created a divide among Wall Street and central bankers alike over whether it is a legitimate and sustainable financial instrument.

related news

The SEC and the CFTC have been increasing their jurisdiction over the cryptocurrency market, which has no overriding U.S. federal regulator. Both watchdogs have warned of the considerable risks posed by the volatile currency and have said they may not be able to protect investors from cryptocurrency fraudsters.

The CFTC last month allowed CME Group Inc and CBOE Global Markets Inc to list bitcoin futures contracts, but this month said it would review its process for listing digital currency futures following criticism from market participants.

Five fund managers this week shelved plans to launch exchange-traded funds based on bitcoin futures, citing concerns from the SEC regarding the liquidity of the underlying futures market.

tags #bitcoin #US Senate #World News

most popular

Fast & Furious! Top 12 stocks which rose up to 400% as Nifty rallies from 10,000-10,600

Fast & Furious! Top 12 stocks which rose up to 400% as Nifty rallies from 10,000-10,600

Apollo Micro Systems IPO: Proceed with caution as valuations, working cap requirements a concern

Apollo Micro Systems IPO: Proceed with caution as valuations, working cap requirements a concern

Confused what to do with TCS on results day? 5 experts answer your question

Confused what to do with TCS on results day? 5 experts answer your question

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.