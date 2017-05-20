US regulators open probe into recall of nearly 1.7 million Hyundai, Kia vehicles

US safety regulators have opened a formal investigation into the recall of nearly 1.7 million Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motor Corp US vehicles for engine problems, according to filings.

Acting after a Korean whistleblower reported concerns to the US auto safety agency last year, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it would review the timeliness of the engine recalls and whether the recall campaigns covered enough vehicles. The agency could impose fines if it determines the recalls were not conducted properly.