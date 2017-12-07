App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Dec 07, 2017 06:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

US recognising Jerusalem as Israel's capital unfair: National Congress

Trump's announcement was in contradiction to history and the sentiments of millions of Muslims across the world, including in India, he said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Opposition National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah condemned the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital by US President Donald Trump, saying it was unfair, unjust and oblivious to historical facts and the goal of reconciliation and peace in the Middle East.

Trump's announcement was in contradiction to history and the sentiments of millions of Muslims across the world, including in India, he said in a statement.

At a time when the world was grappling with instability and hostility, especially in the Middle East, an arbitrary announcement of this nature was fraught with the risk of alienating people and adding to the widespread sense of injustice, the former Union minister added.

He said the move had hurt the sentiments of Muslims all over the world and made the goals of cooperation and stability farther and harder to achieve.

related news

The Srinagar MP, while strongly condemning the announcement, said the global community was obligated to deliver justice to the people of Palestine and that no responsible power should take any step which would hurt the sentiments centred around historical disputes.

The Government of India was also obligated to strongly and unambiguously oppose the move, in line with the country's historical foreign policy stand, which was committed to the people of Palestine in their quest for justice and peaceful existence and also pivoted on the policy of non-alignment and objectivity, he said.

The condemnation from the Centre should be unequivocal and India should take a stand in consonance with its values and its place in the comity of nations, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said.

Stating that India had traditionally and consistently supported the cause of the Palestinian people, Abdullah said the foreign policy of the country had always noted East Jerusalem as the capital of an independent Palestinian state.

"A failure of the (Narendra) Modi government to strongly reiterate this commitment and stand would be a great disservice to our country's independent foreign policy goals and our commitments at the global stage," he said.

tags #India #World News

most popular

Do you know? These 7 stocks gave double digit return in 4 out of 5 years in December

Do you know? These 7 stocks gave double digit return in 4 out of 5 years in December

Credit Suisse expects cuts to resume in Indian market; likes SBI, ONGC and Tata Steel

Credit Suisse expects cuts to resume in Indian market; likes SBI, ONGC and Tata Steel

Nomura initiates coverage with neutral rating on BSE, target price at Rs 1,000

Nomura initiates coverage with neutral rating on BSE, target price at Rs 1,000

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.