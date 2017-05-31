App
May 31, 2017 07:44 AM IST | Source: Reuters

US proposes fining United Airlines $435,000 over 2014 flights

The FAA alleged that in June 2014, United mechanics replaced a fuel pump pressure switch on the Boeing Co aircraft but failed to perform a required inspection before returning the aircraft to service.

The US Federal Aviation Administration proposed fining United Airlines $435,000 for operating 23 flights in 2014 with a Boeing 787 that the government alleged was not in airworthy condition.

A United spokesman said, "The safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. We immediately took action after identifying the issue and are working closely with the FAA in their review."

