US President Donald Trump wants merit based immigration to end massive drug inflow

United States President Donald Trump on Friday reiterated his support for a merit-based immigration system which will take America to the "next level", asserting that he wanted safety and security of Americans and an end to "massive" inflow of drugs.

Trump's remarks came after he reportedly called African and other nations "shithole" countries, triggering outrage from the UN and the African Union.

"I want a merit based system of immigration and people who will help take our country to the next level. I want safety and security for our people. I want to stop the massive inflow of drugs," Trump said.

"I want to fund our military, not do a Dem defund....," he said.

Trump has been calling for a merit-based immigration system, of which people from countries like India could be a major beneficiary, to reduce overall immigration to the US.

On Wednesday, he said a merit-based system will allow only people with "great track record" to enter the country.

"I would like to add the words 'merit' into any bill that's submitted because I think we should have merit-based immigration like they have in Canada, like they have in Australia.

"So we have people coming in that have a great track record, as opposed to what we're doing now, to be honest with you," Trump said during his meeting with a bipartisan group of lawmakers at the White House.

He also called for ending the chain migration, the fastest and easiest way to gain legal entry into America, through sponsorship by a family member who is already a legal resident or citizen of the US.

"Chain migration is bringing in many, many people with one, and often it doesn't work out very well. Those many people are not doing us right," he said and called for ending the visa lottery system.

"I'm appealing to everyone in the room to put the country before party, and to sit down and negotiate and to compromise, and let's see if we can get something done," Trump said.

Earlier, in an interview to The Wall Street Journal, Trump asserted that he will not accept any immigration deal that does not have a provision to build a wall along the Mexico border to stop illegal entry of people from that country.

"We have to have a wall. We don't have a wall, we are not doing the deal," he said yesterday, adding that he has a good chance to make a deal.