US orders Russia to close its consulate in San Francisco and scale down operations in the country

Moneycontrol News



In spirit of parity, we require #Russia to close its consulate in SF, chancery annex in DC, and consular annex in NYC by Sep. 2. pic.twitter.com/8YeFncDO4l

— Department of State (@StateDept) August 31, 2017

US ordered Russia on Thursday to close its consulate in San Francisco and cut down its presence in New York and Washington DC. The move is seen as a retaliation by the Trump administration against the expulsion of US diplomats by Russia.

The State Department in its tweet claimed that the decision was an act to achieve parity. “In spirit of parity, we require #Russia to close its consulate in SF, chancery annex in DC, and consular annex in NYC by Sep. 2”, the tweet said. The USA Today reported that in addition to the consulate, Russia will now have to shut the official residence in San Francisco.

As per multiple media reports, the decision came directly from the President. “We want to halt the downward spiral and we want to move toward better relations.… But we’re also going to make sure that we make decisions that are best for our country,” said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

The decision was conveyed by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov who according to Russian foreign ministry ‘expressed regret over the decision’.

The relation between Russia and US started to deplete after the US put sanctions on the former in response to its involvement in Ukraine and Syrian wars along with its alleged role in the Presidential elections.

Following continued tensions, the Putin government in Russia had ordered immediate eviction of 755 US diplomats in July.