US man punches ATM, says he was angry as it gave too much money

What will you do if the ATM you enter starts dispensing extra money? Certainly, not punch it. However, a Florida man did exactly that.

Michael Joseph Oleksik, 23, punched an ATM in November because it gave too much cash. Florida police arrested the man from Merritt Island and charged him with criminal mischief for causing an estimated USD 5,000 damage to the ATM.

The police made the arrest on Friday after a month into the investigation of a disturbance at a Wells Fargo bank branch in Cocoa, a report by USA Today said.

As per the authorities, Oleksik can be seen on surveillance video standing at the ATM, punching the electronic teller’s touch screen on November 29.

After allegedly punching the screen, an apologetic Oleksik called the bank and informed a manager that he hit the ATM because he was "angry the ATM was giving him too much money and he did not know what to do."

Oleksik added that he was in a hurry and said he was sorry for his act which damaged the ATM.

The bank informed the Cocoa Police Department and asked for the arrest of Oleksik.