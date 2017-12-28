App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Dec 28, 2017 02:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US man punches ATM, says he was angry as it gave too much money

After allegedly punching the screen, an apologetic Oleksik called the bank and informed a manager that he hit the ATM because he was "angry the ATM was giving him too much money and he did not know what to do"

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

What will you do if the ATM you enter starts dispensing extra money? Certainly, not punch it. However, a Florida man did exactly that.

Michael Joseph Oleksik, 23, punched an ATM in November because it gave too much cash. Florida police arrested the man from Merritt Island and charged him with criminal mischief for causing an estimated USD 5,000 damage to the ATM.

The police made the arrest on Friday after a month into the investigation of a disturbance at a Wells Fargo bank branch in Cocoa, a report by USA Today said.

As per the authorities, Oleksik can be seen on surveillance video standing at the ATM, punching the electronic teller’s touch screen on November 29.

related news

After allegedly punching the screen, an apologetic Oleksik called the bank and informed a manager that he hit the ATM because he was "angry the ATM was giving him too much money and he did not know what to do."

Oleksik added that he was in a hurry and said he was sorry for his act which damaged the ATM.

The bank informed the Cocoa Police Department and asked for the arrest of Oleksik.

After the arrest, Oleksik was kept at the Brevard County Jail Complex in Sharpes, Florida and released on the same day on a cash bond of USD 2,000.

tags #trends #world

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.