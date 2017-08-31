App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Aug 31, 2017 02:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

US launches dumping probe into Canadian paper imports

The US Department of Commerce has announced an investigation into whether imports of uncoated groundwood paper from Canada were being dumped in the United States.

US launches dumping probe into Canadian paper imports

The US Department of Commerce has announced an investigation into whether imports of uncoated groundwood paper from Canada were being dumped in the United States.

The probe, focused on whether Canadian producers received subsidies allowing them to sell their paper in the US market at a cut rate, could result in anti-dumping and countervailing duties.

The department said in a statement it had received a complaint from a paper company in the northwestern United States, which alleged that Canadian products had sold from between 23.5 percent and 55 percent below market rate.

The value of uncoated groundwood paper imports to the US from Canada was an estimated $1.27 billion last year, according to the statement.

The announcement comes as negotiators engage in tense talks aimed at revamping the North American Free Trade Agreement that links the US, Canada and Mexico.

The US has already slapped tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber as part of a trade conflict between the neighboring countries.

tags #World News

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.