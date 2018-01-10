US Judge blocks Trump's efforts to end Dreamers programme

A small group of demonstrators block traffic to demand action by the federal government on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) in downtown San Diego, California. (Reuters)

A US District Judge has blocked Trump's administration on Tuesday from stopping the Dreamers programme that protects young people living as undocumented immigrants living in the US.

Trump had decided to rescind the Dreamers programme in 2017. US district judge William Alsup ruled on Tuesday that the policy must continue till a legislative decision is made.

Trump on Tuesday said that he would extend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) programme but it would be conditional on tighter border security measures. Trump has said the next step after a decision on DACA would be a comprehensive immigration reform.

Alsup said the US government should process renewal applications from people previously covered by the policy. However, he said that the government need not process new applications.

The Dreamers programme or (DACA) programme was passed by Obama in 2012. It prevents the deportation of young undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S as children along with their parents. It also gives the right to work legally.

About 800,000 people have benefited from this policy since it was in 2012, according to a Reuters report.

