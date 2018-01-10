App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Jan 10, 2018 01:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US Judge blocks Trump's efforts to end Dreamers programme

The Dreamers policy protects young undocumented immigrants living in the US from deportation.

A small group of demonstrators block traffic to demand action by the federal government on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) in downtown San Diego, California. (Reuters)
A small group of demonstrators block traffic to demand action by the federal government on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) in downtown San Diego, California. (Reuters)

A US District Judge has blocked  Trump's administration on Tuesday from stopping the Dreamers programme that protects young people living as undocumented immigrants living in the US.

Trump had decided to rescind the Dreamers programme in 2017. US district judge William Alsup ruled on Tuesday that the policy must continue till a legislative decision is made.

Trump on Tuesday said that he would extend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) programme but it would be conditional on tighter border security measures. Trump has said the next step after a decision on DACA would be a comprehensive immigration reform.

Alsup said the US government should process renewal applications from people previously covered by the policy. However, he said that the government need not process new applications.

The Dreamers programme or  (DACA) programme was passed by Obama in 2012. It prevents the deportation of young undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S as children along with their parents. It also gives the right to work legally.

About 800,000 people have benefited from this policy since it was in 2012, according to a Reuters report.

(Inputs from Reuters)

tags #DACA #Donald Trump #World News

most popular

2017-like rally unlikely, but can expect 12-15% returns this year; 5 themes key in 2018

2017-like rally unlikely, but can expect 12-15% returns this year; 5 themes key in 2018

51 stocks have fallen over 50% from their 52-week highs: Should you pick any?

51 stocks have fallen over 50% from their 52-week highs: Should you pick any?

Should investors wait for a 3-5% correction before putting fresh money ahead of Budget?

Should investors wait for a 3-5% correction before putting fresh money ahead of Budget?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.