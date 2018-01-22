App
Jan 22, 2018 08:01 AM IST | Source: Reuters

US House would accept bill funding government to February 8: Paul Ryan

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Sunday that the House of Representatives would accept a bill funding the government through Feb. 8 and ending the current shutdown of federal agencies if the Senate can pass the measure.

"We've agreed that we would accept that in the House," Ryan said on CBS's Face the Nation. "So we will see sometime today whether or not they have the votes for that (in the Senate)."

Senate Republican leaders have said the chamber will vote on the measure to fund the government through Feb. 8 at 1 a.m. EST (0600 GMT) on Monday, unless Democrats agree to hold the vote sooner.

