US dollar ends higher against rupee

The US dollar ended higher against the rupee at 64.53/54 per dollar and the pound sterling finished higher at Rs 82.40/42 at the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market on Thursday.

Following are the interbank forex and RBI rates:

(In Rs per Unit) Unit Interbank RBI Reference US Dollar 64.53/54 US Dollar Rs 64.2801 Pound Sterling 82.40/42 Euro Rs 72.1094 Euro 72.00/02 Japanese Yen (100) 58.64/66.