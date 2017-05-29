App
May 29, 2017 10:47 AM IST | Source: PTI

US confirms North Korea launched short-range ballistic missile

The US Pacific Command (PACOM) said the missile was fired near Wonsan, on North Korea's eastern coast.

The US today confirmed that North Korea has test-launched another ballistic missile and said it is committed to the security of its allies in the neighbourhood.

The US Pacific Command (PACOM) said the missile was fired near Wonsan, on North Korea's eastern coast.

"The missile was tracked for six minutes until it landed in the Sea of Japan," it said in a statement.

"We are working with our inter-agency partners on a more detailed assessment. We continue to monitor North Korea's actions closely".

The statement affirmed the American commitment to stand behind Japan and South Korea, and said the missile was never a threat to North America.

"The United States government is aware. The President has been briefed," a spokesman of the National Security Council, White House said.

