US-based airline sues website providing cheapest fare deals

A website dedicated to searching for cheapest airfares and best deals from SouthWest airline is facing the heat as the carrier has sued the website.

SWMonkey remained online for a couple of weeks in November and has shut its operation after receiving two cease and desist operations from the airline.

“In the couple weeks that we were online, we were able to save customers more than 43,000 points and USD 550 dollars, and have made USD 45. Southwest Airlines has sent us a number of cease and desist letters demanding that we shut down our website ‘immediately’” Chase and Pavel said in a post on the website.

“Because our USD 45 will not go very far in fighting litigation in federal court in Dallas, we have decided to save ourselves a headache and have shut down the service.”

Southwest does not charge for changing tickets. If ticket price drops, one can exchange it and save the difference. The refund comes in a form of Southwest travel credit, points, or cash depending on the ticket type.

The website, set up by Pavel Yurevich and Chase Roberts, used an algorithm to constantly search for fares to drop. When the fare would drop, it would notify the user via e-mail. If the user managed to save more than USD 10 on site's recommendations, it would charge them USD 3.

Southwest is highly protective of its fare data. As much as, it does not even list its fares on Google Flights and a user has to typically visit its website to check fares.

The airline served a third notice to SWMonkey asking to shut the operations of the website completely after the services were stopped. (The website is still operational, though it no longer offers any service.)

Chase, in a blog post on his website, wrote that it is part of his free speech rights to run the website. “We are not scraping their site anymore. We are not infringing on their copyrights or trademarks. We are nothing but a historical remnant of a really great service, and the links and blog posts that remain on our site are certainly not illegal,” Chase writes.

A screengrab of the SWMonkey website.

“Southwest has no right to decide who can and can't publish information on the Internet. Until Southwest can be transparent with us and offer up a legitimate reason why we should not be allowed to host an informational website, SWMonkey, the service that no longer helps people save money on their flights, is not going anywhere.”