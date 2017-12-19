App
Dec 19, 2017 02:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US admits that it ran a secret program to investigate UFOs

The program which cost over Rs 140 crore was reportedly the brainchild of Harry Reid, who served in the US Senate

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The US ran a secret program for over half a decade to investigate about UFO sightings across the globe before closing it down due to high expenditure. The news came to light after the US Department of Defense admitted that there existed an Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program that operated from its headquarters better known as the Pentagon.

A team of researchers working alongside Nevada based experts analysed various reports regarding alien life form and strange sightings over the US skies during 2007-12, a report in The New York Times stated. The group carried investigation about videos of encounters between unknown objects and US military aircrafts including an alleged incident in 2004 that involved two fighter jets from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz.  It tried to learn about aerial threats including what the military preferred to call “unidentified aerial phenomena” or just “objects”.

The program which cost over Rs 140 crore was reportedly the brainchild of Harry Reid, who served in the US Senate. However, no clear proof of any UFO or extraterrestrial life was ever thought to have been discovered by the program.

While the news is certainly eye-catching, rumours have existed for years regarding alleged UFO sightings. For years allegations have been raised by individuals and organisations that the US military has gone further than just identifying UFOs and that it had discovered a UFO and its alien crew from an alleged crash site in Roswell way back in 1947.

Conspiracy theorists have also claimed that the defense facility in Nevada popularly called ‘Area 51’ houses several things including UFOs and aliens.

