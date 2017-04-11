United Airlines back in news again, drags a passenger off flight

A disturbing video of a passenger being dragged off an United Airlines aircraft has sparked social media outrage. The airline, which overbooked a flight, physically threw out a man who refused to leave the plane.

The video posted by other passengers showed a man screaming as the airline officers dragged him off his seat on a Kentucky-bound United flight.

@United overbook #flight3411 and decided to force random passengers off the plane. Here's how they did it: pic.twitter.com/QfefM8X2cW ? Jayse D. Anspach (@JayseDavid) April 10, 2017

Here is the video taken by a passenger on the flight:

One of the officers involved has been placed on leave pending an investigation. The Federal Transportation Department is also investigating whether the airline compiled with overbooking rules.

The United CEO, Oscar Munoz, later took to Twitter, to apologise for the incident:

United CEO response to United Express Flight 3411. pic.twitter.com/rF5gNIvVd0 ? United (@united) April 10, 2017

After the video went viral on Monday evening, outrage over the treatment by airline officials spread viral.

This is not the first time that the airlines is in social media soup.

In March last week, United Airlines has barred two girls from boarding becasue they were wearning spandex leggings. Another girl, 10-year-old, was asked to change into a dress before boarding.

The airline had later defended itself in a string of tweets, which referred to its 'Contract of Carriage' dress code. It also said that the girls barred were guests of airline staff, for whom the airline follows a stricter formal dress code norm.