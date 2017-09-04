Sep 04, 2017 09:42 PM IST | Source: PTI
UN Security Council opens emergency meeting on North Korea
The UN Security Council on Monday opened an emergency meeting to agree on a response to North Korea's sixth and most powerful nuclear test as calls mounted for a new raft of tough sanctions to be imposed on Pyongyang.The United States, Britain, France, Japan and South Korea requested the urgent meeting after North Korea on Sunday detonated what it described as a hydrogen bomb designed for a long-range missile.