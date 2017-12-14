App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Dec 14, 2017 11:47 AM IST | Source: Reuters

UN resolutions on North Korea need to be fully implemented: Antonio Guterres

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that United Nations Security Council resolutions regarding North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes needed to be fully implemented by Pyongyang and other countries.

Guterres made the comments to reporters after meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo just days after U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson offered to begin direct talks with North Korea without pre-conditions.

The White House said on Wednesday that no negotiations could be held with North Korea until it improves its behaviour. The White House has declined to say whether President Donald Trump, who has taken a tougher rhetorical line toward Pyongyang than Tillerson, gave approval for the top U.S. diplomat's overture.

Japan has insisted that now is the time to keep up maximum pressure on Pyongyang, not start talks on the North's missile and nuclear programmes. United Nations political affairs chief Jeffrey Feltman, who visited Pyongyang last week, said on Tuesday senior North Korean officials did not offer any type of commitment to talks, but he believes he left "the door ajar".

